Private sector bank hikes interest rate on fixed deposits again

Mumbai: Leading private sector lender in the country, ICICI Bank has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits. The bank hiked the interest rates for fixed deposits of Rs 2 Cr to Rs 5 Cr. The new rates are effective as of November 3, 2022.

On fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 29 days, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 3.75% and on those maturing in 30 days to 45 days, ICICI Bank will now offer an interest rate of 4.75%. Deposits maturing in 46 days to 60 days will now fetch an interest rate of 5.00% and those maturing in 61 days to 90 days will now fetch an interest rate of 5.25%.

Also Read: Emirates Airline suspends flights to and from this country

ICICI Bank is offering an interest rate of 5.50% on deposits maturing in 91 days to 184 days and an interest rate of 5.75% on those maturing in 185 days to 270 days. On fixed deposits maturing in 271 days to less than 1 year, the bank will give an interest rate of 6.00% and on those maturing in 1 year to 3 years, the bank will offer an interest rate of 6.50%. Deposits maturing in 3 years 1 day to 10 years will now fetch an interest rate of 6.25% at ICICI Bank.

Earlier on October 29, ICICI Bank raised the interest rates on fixed deposits under Rs 2 Cr by up to 50 bps.