Study: Magic mushrooms are one of the most effective tools for treating depression

A recent trial raised hopes for people suffering from depression with a psychedelic compound found in magic mushrooms that helps in the treatment along with psychotherapy.

Researchers discovered that nearly a third of patients with severe depression experienced rapid remission after a single 25mg dose of psilocybin and therapy sessions focused on assisting patients in identifying causes and potential treatments.

The study was conducted at 22 locations across the United Kingdom, Europe, and North America, and the results were described as ‘extraordinary.’ Nearly $3.7 billion was spent on the treatment (or 3.9 billion euros).

Nearly 100 million people worldwide suffer from treatment-resistant depression, a major depressive illness that has not responded to at least two antidepressant therapies. As per experts, 50 per cent of the ones affected struggle with doing everyday chores.

When the trials started, 233 people with resistant depression were randomly assigned to take one Comp360 capsule containing 1 mg, 10 mg, or 25 mg of synthetic psilocybin.

Patients were instructed to focus inward for six to eight hours until the chemical had its effect. The patients prescribed 25 mg of the chemical had the greatest effects in comparison to the ones given 10 or 1 mg.