The CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery hints the possibility of more ‘Harry Potter’ films with JK Rowling

Here’s some exciting news for all Potterheads. Warner Bros. Discovery is planning to revisit Harry Potter’s wizarding world, but only if author JK Rowling agrees.

David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, recently hinted at the studio’s interest in working on more films in the franchise. ‘We’re going to focus on franchises,’ David said during a Q3 earnings call.

‘We haven’t had a ‘Superman’ movie in 13 years. We haven’t done a ‘Harry Potter’ in 15 years. The DC movies and the ‘Harry Potter’ movies provided a lot of profits for Warner Bros…. over the past 25 years,’ he said.

The CEO also discussed the future and hit markets of several franchises around the world. ‘Outside the U.S., most in the aggregate, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, have 40% of the theatres that we have here in the U.S., and there is local content. And so when you have a franchise movie, you can often make two to three times the amount of money that you make in the U.S. because you get a slot.’

Warner Bros. backed all eight ‘Harry Potter’ films from 2001–2011 and earned a whopping $7.7 billion globally. After wrapping up the first film, the studio again brought Rowling on board for the Fantastic Beasts franchise. ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,’ was the recent film of the fantasy world, which was released this year in April and grossed around $405.1 million worldwide, according to THR.