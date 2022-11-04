Toho shares the release date of new ‘Godzilla’ movie

Toho is working on a new ‘Godzilla’ film. The iconic Japanese studio created the King of Monsters himself, as well as other related kaiju characters such as Rodan, Mothra, King Ghidorah, and Mechagodzilla.

Toho released the first film based on the character, titled ‘Godzilla,’ directed by Ishir Honda, in 1954. The announcement was made on Toho’s Twitter handle. The tweet also shared the film’s release date, which is not far.

The film will be released on November 3, 2023. Takashi Yamazaki will direct the film. It will be the first live-action Godzilla film since ‘Shin Godzilla’ in 2016.

Toho previously licenced the screen rights to Godzilla and related characters to Legendary Studios. Legendary created the MonsterVerse cinematic universe, which was based on ancient apex predators. MonsterVerse also featured Kong, the giant ape, in addition to Godzilla. They fought alongside each other in the epic film ‘Godzilla vs. Kong.’ The franchise will be expanded with two television series and a sequel to ‘Godzilla vs. Kong.’

Toho’s new ‘Godzilla’ movie is likely not related to the MonsterVerse franchise as there have been concurrent American and Japanese films with their own, separate continuities.