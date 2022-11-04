UAE based air carrier announces flights to 5 destinations

Dubai: Low-budget air carrier based in Dubai, flydubai announced flight services to 5 popular tourist destinations. The airline will operate flights to Cagliari, Corfu, Krabi, Milan and Pattaya from next year.

The addition of these will see the flydubai network expand to 113 destinations in 53 countries. In addition, the airline will resume flights to Hofuf in Saudi Arabia from 24 November 2022. The air carrier will operate 2 flights a week.

Flights will operate from Terminal 2 and 3, Dubai International (DXB). Emirates will codeshare on these routes offering passengers more options for connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub.