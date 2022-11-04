Winners of Satyajit Ray poster design contest announced ahead of IFFI

The winners of The One and Only Ray, an online poster design contest honouring Oscar-winning Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray, have been announced.

The announcement was made by India’s National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) ahead of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

From a total of 635 submissions, the 75 best film posters were chosen.

Sayak Das is the winner, with Varad Godbole and Aniruddha Chatterjee coming in second and third.

Shyam Benegal, Anjolie Ela Menon, Radha Binod Sharma, Prakash Bal Joshi, Shukla Sawant, and Dhimant Vyas were among the artists on the jury from the fields of art, cinema, and painting.

On the contest, Ravinder Bhakar, managing director, NFDC, said, ‘We held this contest for creative professionals with knowledge of art, visual communication, graphic design, and illustrative skills. Everything came together, and we now have our top 75 winners. We hope the general public will praise the film poster designs that will be on display at the 53rd IFFI.’