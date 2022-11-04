Your love life become well if you stimulate these body parts

Foreplay is most essential for sex. It is very much necessary in the sexual relationship and is an essential part of a healthy sexual relationship. Stimulating some sensitive areas in the body during foreplay will make sex funnier and more enjoyable.

The Toes: Toes are extremely sensitive areas and licking or sucking them can be very erotic.

The Earlobes: Many people also have extremely sensitive earlobes. Nibbling on the earlobes and licking behind their ear can send your partner to seventh heaven. Also, whispering some sexy words into their ears can turn them on.

The Back of the Neck: From the nape of the neck, go to the back of the neck and shoulders. Some light tickling can prove extra sensitive.

Border of the Lips: The buccal nerve which surrounds the edges of the mouth can stimulate you like no other. This extremely touch-sensitive area is often overlooked since most people focus on the plump part of the lips. Try lightly tracing the edges of your mouth with the tip of your finger and you will know the fun.

The Scalp: The scalp has tons of nerve endings and should be on your list of sensitive spots. Just try running your hands through their hair and observe their ‘I am loving it’ look.