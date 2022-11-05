4 killed, 4 injured in car accident

Lucknow: 4 people lost their lives and 4 others were injured in a road accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. The accident occurred after 2 cars met with an accident on Milestone 87 of the Yamuna Expressway.
All the injured have been taken to Mathura district hospital. Police has registered a case.
More details awaited.
UP | 4 people died and four others were severely injured after 2 cars met with an accident on Milestone 87 of Yamuna Expressway under Surir Police Station area in Mathura. Local police reached the spot and the injured were taken to Mathura district hospital: Mathura Police pic.twitter.com/FnR4GgiMnh
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 4, 2022
