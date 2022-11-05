DH Latest NewsDH NEWSUttar PradeshLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

4 killed, 4 injured in car accident

Nov 5, 2022, 02:51 pm IST

Lucknow: 4 people lost their lives and 4 others were injured in a road accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. The accident occurred after 2 cars met with an accident on Milestone 87 of the Yamuna Expressway.

All the injured have been taken to Mathura district hospital. Police has registered a case.

More details awaited.

Also Read; Passenger train catches fire 

Tags
shortlink
Nov 5, 2022, 02:51 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button