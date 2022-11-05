8-year-old child from Chhattisgarh bitten by cobra, he kills it biting back twice

Eight-year-old Deepak was having a great time playing in his backyard in the Jashpur region of Chhattisgarh when he experienced a shocking moment. His arm was instantly surrounded by a cobra, which bit into his flesh.

Deepak was unable to shake the snake off since he was in excruciating pain from the bite. His instincts for survival kicked in at that point. He killed the deadly snake right there and then by biting it back.

‘The snake got wrapped around my hand and bit me. I was in great pain. As the reptile didn’t budge when I tried to shake it off, I bit it hard twice. It all happened in a flash,’ according to Deepak who was quoted by the New Indian Express.

The boy’s relatives rushed him to the hospital after he informed them about the snake bite, where he was given ‘anti-snake venom’ and kept under observation for a day. Doctor who diagnosed Deepak with a ‘dry bite,’ meaning the cobra did not spit out any poison, after examining his wound.

According to sources, the boy was released from the hospital and is in good health.