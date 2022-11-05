Another bank in the country hikes Fixed Deposit rates: Check new rates

Mumbai: Private sector bank, Yes Bank has increased the interest rate of fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore. Term deposits or fixed deposits are one of the most popular investment tools. The bank is offering is 6.75% for general investors and 7.50% for senior citizens on certain schemes

For fixed deposit schemes of 7 days to 14 days, YES bank is offering an interest rate of 3.25%, for 15 days to 45 days, the interest rate is 3.70%t. For deposits of 46 days to 90 days, investors can now fetch a rate of 4.10%, whereas for 91 days to 180 days, they can get a revised interest rate of 4.75%.

Deposits maturing in 181 days to 271 days, YES bank is offering an interest rate of 5.50%. An interest rate of 5.75% is being offered on those schemes maturing in 272 days to 1 year. On FD schemes of 1 year to 18 months, the bank is offering an interest rate of 6.50%, whereas for 18 months to 120 months, it will pay an interest rate of 6.75%.