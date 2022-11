Asian Boxing Championships: Indian boxer Amit Kumar enter quarterfinal

Amman: In boxing, India’s Amit Kumar entered the quarterfinal of the Asian Boxing Championships being held at Amman in Jordan. Amit Kumar defeated Chinese Taipei’s Zheng-Rong Huang by ‘5-0’ in the pre-quarterfinals of the 67 kg (Welterweight) category. He will be facing Uzbekistan’s Muydinkhujaev Asadkhuja in the quarter-finals.

Earlier, five-time Asian Championships medalist Shiva Thapa entered the quarter-finals by defeating Byambatsogt Tuguldur of Mongolia by ‘3:2’ in the pre-quarterfinal of 63.5kg category.

Also Read: Hylo Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth enter semi-finals

7 Indian women boxers including Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina will be kicking off their campaign from the quarter-final stage today.