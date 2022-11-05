Auto collides with truck in Karnataka’s Bidar; 7 women killed, 11 injured

Bidar: Seven women were killed and 11 others injured in a head-on collision between an auto-rickshaw and a truck at a village in Chittaguppa taluk Karnataka’s Bidar late on Friday.

These women were labourers, who hailed from Budamanahalli village, and were returning home in the auto-rickshaw after work, when it collided with the truck near Bemalakheda government school. The deceased have been identified as Parvathi (40), Prabhavathi (36), Gundamma (60), Yadamma (40), Jaggamma (34) Ishwaramma (55) and Rukmini Bai (60), police said.

The drivers of the two vehicles were among the 11 injured. Police said two of them are in a critical condition. The Bidar police confirmed that the accident occurred near the Bemalkheda village and the injured have been shifted to the Bidar Hospital. The police further said that the incident has been registered in Bemalkheda police station.