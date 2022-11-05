Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan opens up about his struggles with vestibular hypofunction

Varun Dhawan, who will next be seen in Amar Kaushik’s ‘Bhediya,’ recently opened up about his struggles with vestibular hypofunction, a disorder that affects one’s balance.

During a conversation with his fans and well-wishers at a Mumbai event, the actor revealed that he was forced to take a break after being diagnosed with the disorder and admitted to pushing himself too hard post-lockdown.

Speaking at the India Today conclave, Varun shared, ‘It felt like I was running for an election. I don’t know why, but I put so much pressure on myself. Recently, I just shut down. I didn’t know what had happened to me. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, (where) basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard. We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why. I think there is a greater purpose (why) we are all here. I am trying to find mine, and hopefully, people will find theirs.’

Vestibular hypofunction is a condition in which the inner ear portion of your balance system fails to function properly. The vestibular system is located in your inner ear and works with your eyes and muscles to keep you balanced. When it fails to function properly, it sends error messages to the brain, causing the person to feel dizzy.