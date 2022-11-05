CNG, PNG price hiked: Check new rates here

Mumbai: Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has increased the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Mumbai. MGL cited the rising input costs and short supply of gas as the reason for the price hike. This is the second revision in the prices since October.

The retail price of CNG (compressed natural gas) is hiked by Rs 3.50/kg to Rs 89.50 and that of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 1.50 per SCM to Rs 54. The MGL claimed that even at the revised level CNG is about 42% cheaper than petrol and PNG is cheaper by around 8% compared to current LPG.

Natural gas when compressed becomes CNG for use as fuel in automobiles. The same gas is also piped to household kitchens and industries for cooking and other purposes.

Earlier the Union government had hiked the prices of gas produced from old fields, called APM gas, to $ 8.57 per million British thermal unit from $ 6.1. The rates for gas produced from diffierent fields were hiked to $ 12.46 from $ 9.92 per mmBtu. APM gas makes up for two-thirds of all gas produced in the country.