Date of Qatar Balloon Festival announced

Doha: The schedule of Qatar Balloon Festival (QBF) was announced by its organizers. The 3rd edition of Qatar Balloon Festival will take place from January 19 to 28 next year.

Qatar Balloon Festival usually takes place in December.. But this time it was pushed to January because of the FIFA World Cup which will be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.

Also Read: Know how to check Provident Fund balance

The 10-day QBF will feature over 50 balloons this year. The festival timing will be from 4pm to 10pm. Activities include: Sunrise Balloon launch, Tethered flights, nightglow, dance and musical performances.

Balloon ride tickets can be purchased at QBF booth partner Asfary.com’s booth at Doha Festival City. The ride will take 30 to 45 minutes. Minimum age to participate is 8 years old and passengers under 16 years will only be flown if accompanied by an adult. Price for a balloon ride is QR299. Pilot and balloon registration has also opened online.