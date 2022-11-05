Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel, others charged by NIA in case involving terror funding case

For preparing funding for terrorist activities, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed charges against wanted gangster Dawood Ibrahim, his close aide Chhota Shakeel, and three other associates, Salim Fruit, Shabbir Shaikh, and Arif Shaikh.

According to a news release from the federal agency, the case was reported under multiple sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the Indian Penal Code.

According to the NIA, investigations revealed that the accused men, ‘members of the D-Company, a terrorist gang and an organised crime syndicate, had conspired to further the criminal activities of the gang by carrying out various types of unlawful activities.’

By threatening others, the accused raised, gathered, and extorted significant amounts of cash. The money raised was intended to assist ‘an individual terrorist’ who, in this case, had the goal of jeopardizing India’s security and sowing fear in the hearts and minds of the people.