During Delhi civic body election campaign, AAP to focus on garbage and sanitation

The Election Commission decided to hold the elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on December 4, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) declared election day on Friday. The main campaign anthem for AAP would be ‘MCD Mein Bhi Kejriwal.’

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, brought up the topic of waste in a statement while he was campaigning in Gujarat. He said, ‘In the last 15 years, BJP has spread garbage all over Delhi, built huge mountains of garbage. This time, on December 4, the people of Delhi will vote for the cleanliness of the city. People will vote to make Delhi clean and beautiful; this time Delhiites will choose AAP in the MCD polls.’

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister, added that, ‘on December 4, Delhi will press the jhaadu button and from December 7, the campaign to rid Delhi of mountains of garbage will start on a war-footing under the guidance of CM Arvind Kejriwal. In Delhi government schools, the level of primary education has now become even better than private schools; after this MCD election, seven lakh children studying in 1,700 schools of MCD will also get a quality education.’

Later that night, AAP MLAs and Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai met to discuss campaign strategy. Gopal Rai said, ‘The long-awaited announcement of the date of the MCD election has finally taken place. The BJP made every effort to delay the elections. They went as far as using unconstitutional methods to delay the elections. If there is someone who would be the happiest today, it would not be the political parties, but the people of Delhi.’