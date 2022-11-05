Expo City Dubai announces free entry

Dubai: Popular tourist attraction in Dubai, Expo City Dubai has announced free entry to new attraction for Christmas holidays. The tourist attraction will allow free entry to its Winter City.

Expo City will also launch a Fan City for football fans during the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Expo City Dubai will offer 50 days of festivities from November to December.

Kids aged 6-12 years can join the Winter Camp and enjoy unique indoor and outdoor activities across 2 themed weeks. It will run from 9am-2pm on Monday to Friday during December 12 to 23.