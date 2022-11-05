Here’s why ‘Westworld’ was cancelled after just four seasons

Only three months after the season four finale of ‘Westworld,’ HBO announced that the series had been cancelled due to a variety of factors. There will be no new episodes or seasons released in the coming days.

According to reports, the production’s high cost, dwindling viewership and an ongoing evaluation of programming across the board at Warner Bros Discovery all contributed to the show’s ending.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pricey drama’s ratings dropped from 12 million to 4 million, leaving many disappointed in the network.

‘Over the past four seasons, Lisa and Jonah have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step,’ HBO said in a statement on Friday. ‘We are tremendously grateful to them, along with their immensely talented cast, producers and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros Television. It’s been a thrill to join them on this journey.’

Nolan and Joy shared another statement through banner Kilter Films. It read, ‘Making ‘Westworld’ has been one of the highlights of our careers. We are deeply grateful to our extraordinary cast and crew for creating these indelible characters and brilliant worlds. We’ve been privileged to tell these stories about the future of consciousness – both human and beyond – in the brief window of time before our AI overlords forbid us from doing so.’

HBO is currently focused on several high-profile, big-budget dramas, including adaptations of ‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘Euphoria,’ and ‘The Last of Us.’ Moreover, despite reducing spending as part of a $3.5 billion cost-cutting plan, the network has continued to emphasise the importance of healthy content spending.