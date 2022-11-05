Hylo Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth enter semi-finals

Saarbrücken: In badminton, ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth has entered the men’s singles semi-finals of the Hylo Open Super 300 in Germany. Kidambi Srikanth defeated world no. 7 Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the men’s singles quarterfinals by ‘21-13, 21-19’ in 39 minutes.

World number 11, Kidambi Srikanth will face world no. 6 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the semifinals. Anthony has a 3-2 head-to-head count against the Indian.

Earlier, the women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advanced to the semifinals. The Indian defeated Hsu Ya Ching and Lin Wan Ching of Chinese Taipei by ‘ 21-17, 18-21, 21-8’ in the quarterfinals.

In men’s doubles, the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost to England’s Ben Lane and Sean Vendy.In Women’s singles, Malvika Bansod lost her quarterfinal match to Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska.