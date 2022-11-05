Immigration centre attack was terrorist incident, says British police

A petrol bomb attack on an immigration centre in the southern English port town of Dover on October 30 was apparently motivated by an extreme right-wing terrorist ideology, according to British police, who stated this on Saturday.

Police reported that 66-year-old Andrew Leak, who was discovered dead at a nearby service station shortly after the attack, had apparently acted alone. No one was seriously hurt in the incident.

According to a police statement, ‘there is currently no evidence to suggest the offender was working alongside anyone else and there is not believed to be any wider threat to the public.’

The first stop for thousands of people making the perilous crossing of the English Channel to Britain to request asylum is the Dover immigration facility.

Although there were strong indications that Leak’s mental health was a factor in the attack, evidence from digital media devices suggested Leak was motivated by extreme right-wing ideology, according to police, who added that investigations are ongoing.