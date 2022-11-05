In Himachal village, CEC Rajiv Kumar pays heartfelt tribute to India’s first voter

Rajiv Kumar, the chief election commissioner, gave Shyam Saran Negi, the country’s first voter who died at the age of 106, a touching tribute during a visit to his home in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

‘The real tribute to Shyam Saran Negi would be for all citizens to take part in voting and strengthen democracy in the country,’ according to Kumar, who flew in from Delhi and arrived at the home of the EC’s brand ambassador in Kalpa in Kinnaur district.

The CEC stated that Negi had continued to vote since 1951 and had done so on November 2 as well, carrying out his civic duty by using the home voting option. He argued that this dedication to duty should serve as an example for young voters and asked everyone in Himachal Pradesh who was eligible to vote to do so in the assembly election on November 12.

After presenting flower tributes, Kumar stated, ‘the youth should also come forward and whenever the next election in their area comes …This is what would be a true and true sharandhali to honourable Shyam Saran ji.

Rajiv Kumar wrote on his Twitter account, ‘from Kalpa, Kinnaur, ECI salutes the 1.8cr 80 voters and over 2.5 lakh 100 voters of India for continued and active participation in strengthening democracy.’ ‘Their continued support and inspiration make us realise our responsibility for conducting free, fair and transparent elections,’ he said.