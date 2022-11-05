In Jodhpur, drunken man commits suicide after killing parents, two sons

In Jodhpur, Rajasthan, a 38-year-old drunken man allegedly committed suicide after killing his parents and two sons.

Shankar Lal was identified as the man. He murdered his father, Sonaram, with an axe while working on the farm, and then murdered his mother, Champa (55), and his sons, Laxman (14) and Dinesh (14). (8).

He then dumped their bodies in a water tank at his house before fleeing to his relative’s house. He committed suicide by jumping into a water tank there.

The incident was found when the bodies were recovered from the tank by police.

More research is being conducted.