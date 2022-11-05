India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall in these states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry for the next 3 days. The national weather agency in latest weather update informed that a fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from November 5, 2022.

‘Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely to continue over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during 03–07 November 2022,’ stated IMD.

Also Read: Date of Qatar Balloon Festival announced

It also predicted isolated light/moderate rainfall over Punjab during 5 to7th November.