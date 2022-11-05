Johnny Depp files an appeal against USD 2 million payout to Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is not yet done. The actor filed paperwork to appeal a Virginia court ruling that one of his lawyers had defamed ex-wife Amber Heard.

Following a six-week trial, a jury awarded Depp $10.35 million in damages after concluding that Heard had defamed Depp. In her countersuit, Heard was awarded $2 million after jurors determined that Depp defamed her through his attorney.

On Wednesday, however, Depp reportedly asked the court to overturn the judgement on Heard’s counterclaim. He also stated that he was pleased with the jury’s decision.

‘The jury’s emphatic favorable verdict on all three defamatory statements alleged in his complaint fully vindicated Mr. Depp and restored his reputation,’ the documents filed by Depp reportedly said, as reported by Fox news.

‘However, the trial court was confronted with a number of novel and complex legal and factual issues, and although the trial court decided the vast majority of those issues sensibly and correctly, a few rulings were erroneous.’

Heard had claimed that Depp was responsible for his attorney’s statements to a tabloid in 2020.

Depp, on the other hand, stated that the lawyer, Adam Waldman, was hired as an independent contractor and that the actor was not responsible for the statements he made.