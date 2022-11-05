Katrina Kaif`s ‘Phone Bhoot’ opened to mixed responses, first-day collection at the box office not impressive

‘Phone Bhoot,’ a film starring Katrina Kaif, has received mixed reviews. The film’s first-day box office take was also not very satisfactory.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, `Phone Bhoot` managed to rake in Rs 2.05 crore only.’#PhoneBhoot records low numbers on Day 1… Biz did pick up towards evening shows, but not enough to record a healthy total… All eyes on Day 2 and 3… Fri Rs 2.05 cr. #India biz,’ he tweeted.

‘Phone Bhoot’ movie review: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif’s horror comedy fails to land

The film, directed by Gurmmeet Singh, was released alongside Janhvi Kapoor’s Mili and Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha’s Double XL.

‘Phone Bhoot’ also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter, and Jackie Shroff. The film revolves around a ghost who reaches out to two ghostbusters for a business idea. However, everything goes downhill as the eerie ghost reveals her plan.

In the coming months, Katrina will appear in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan, as well as Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Vijay Sethupathi. She will also appear in the film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Ishaan will co-star with Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli in the upcoming period war film Pippa. Siddhant will appear alongside Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.