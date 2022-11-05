‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ trailer: Neeraj Pandey’s new gangster series is jam-packed with action

The first trailer for Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming cop-drama ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ is now available. The series is based on a true story and stars Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles.

The trailer which is based on Amit Lodha’s book depicts an intense fight between an IPS officer played by Karan Tacker and the villain Chandan, played by Avinash Tiwary. The trailer set in the early 2000s shows how the entire state has been riddled with corrupt people and gangsters. Until Karan Tacker assumes the mantle of making the state crime-free one day.

The two-minute trailer is packed with politics, drama, action and emotion.

The series is directed by Bhav Dhulia and written by Umashankar Singh and is supported by National Award winner Neeraj Pandey.

Among those who appear in the series are Jatin Sarna, Vinay Pathak, Anup Soni, Ravi Kishan, Nikita Dutta, Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Shraddha Das, Abhimanyu Singh and Aishwarya Sushmita.

‘As a righteous cop pursues a merciless criminal in Bihar, he finds himself navigating a deadly chase and a moral battle mired in corruption,’ according to the official synopsis.

On November 25, Netflix will release ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.’