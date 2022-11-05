Major road closure announced in UAE: Timings and alternative routes

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has informed a major road closure. The main highway in Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed tomorrow, November 6. The road will be closed from 4am to 9am due to Dubai Ride.

Dubai Ride is one of the flagship events under the ongoing Dubai Fitness Challenge. It will be held in both directions of the Sheikh Zayed Road, from the Trade Centre Roundabout to the Safa Park interchange (2nd interchange).

RTA informed drivers to take alternative routes, which include:

Al Wasl St

Al Khail Rd

Al Meydan St

Al Asayel St

2nd Zaa’beel St

2nd December St

Al Hadiqa St