North Kosovo Serbs resign from government positions in protest over licence plates

In protest of Pristina’s order for them to begin using Kosovo licence plates for their vehicles, minority Serbs in the northern part of Kosovo announced on Saturday that they would resign from their positions in state institutions such as the government, police, and courts.

The long-running dispute over licence plates has increased hostilities between Serbia and Kosovo, its former province, which gained independence in 2008 and is home to a small ethnic Serb minority supported by Belgrade in the north.

Goran Rakic, the minister of communities and returns, announced his resignation from the Pristina government after a meeting of political representatives of the Serb community in the northern part of Kosovo.

He informed the media that other Serb minority officials from the north, who number 50,000, had resigned from their positions with local governments, courts, the police, the parliament, and the Pristina government.

Rakic claimed that until Pristina repeals the directive requiring them to change their outdated licence plates from the 1990s, when Kosovo was a part of Serbia, to Kosovo state plates, they will not even consider going back to work.

Additionally, he claimed that they had called for the establishment of a union of Serb municipalities to grant Serb-majority districts more autonomy.