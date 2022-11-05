Piyush Goyal says, BJP will win Gujarat with over 150 seats

At the India Today Conclave in Mumbai, Union Minister Piyush Goyal declared that the BJP has no opponents in Gujarat. ‘This time, we’ll win Gujarat with a record number of seats. The BJP won the most seats by far, 149, and they did so. We’ll pass 150 seats this time,’ Goyal promised. Gujarat will elect 182 MLAs to the state assembly in two rounds of voting on December 1 and December 5.

‘PM Modi enjoys such popularity in India and in Gujarat that people have made up their minds. Their backing is solid behind the party,’ he added.

The Punjabi people are now regretting their decision, the minister stated, ‘The people of Punjab are regretting their decision now. The people of Gujarat are intelligent. They have business acumen and make well-considered decisions. I am not saying this out of arrogance. I have been to the interiors. The mood on the ground is complete adulation for PM Modi and they are looking for the BJP to continue to be in power.’