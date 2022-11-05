Rebel Wilson and Ramon Agruma have reportedly gotten engaged to each other in a private ceremony

According to reports, Rebel Wilson has made things official with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma. They reportedly got engaged to each other in a private ceremony after seven months of dating.

Though the two have not made an official announcement, some publications have reported that they were seen wearing diamond rings at a Halloween party.

According to a Page Six source, the Aussie star was telling everyone at the Halloween bash how happy she is after getting engaged to the love of her life.

‘They were making out in a corner and telling everyone how excited they are to be engaged,’ a source told Page Six.

Wison came out of the closet and openly became an LGBTQIA+ member in June of this year. While introducing her girlfriend to her fans on Instagram, the actress wrote, ‘I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess. (sic).’