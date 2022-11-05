Rihanna chastised for introducing Johnny Depp into her Savage X Fenty fashion show

Rihanna is teaming up with Johnny Depp for the fourth instalment of the Savage X Fenty fashion show, and not everyone is pleased. Depp will reportedly appear in the 40-minute show, which has sparked outrage online, with many urging Rihanna’s brand to #DitchDepp.

Rihanna’s show will be available on Prime Video, and the organisers describe it as a ‘seductive fashion fever dream.’

The show’s backdrop is a forest-like setting, and several celebrities will appear, including dancers, models, singers, and actors.

Since the jury ruled in Depp’s favour in the defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year, the internet has been divided in its feelings about him.

Heard, whom he married in 2015 and divorced in 2017, wrote an op-ed piece in 2018 in which she described herself as a ‘public figure representing domestic abuse.’ Heard did not mention Depp in the article, but the jury found that she defamed him by claiming he abused her during their relationship.

The jury also awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages for a defamatory statement made about her by Depp’s former attorney.

While Depp may have won the case in the United States, he lost a libel case against a UK tabloid in England in 2020. The tabloid called him a wife-beater, and the actor sued them for defamation.