Selena Gomez reveales that her bipolar disorder medication may prevent her from having children

Selena Gomez has always been open about her struggles with mental illness. ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,’ a documentary about the Disney star, is set to reveal many secrets about her life.

But first, Selena sat down for a candid interview with Rolling Stone and revealed that due to her bipolar disorder medication, she may never be able to carry her own children.

Sharing her inner feelings about how much she wants to embrace motherhood, but there are a few roadblocks in the way.

Gomez still hopes to become a mother one day. ‘However if I’m meant to have them, I will,’ she adds.

Gomez also discussed her 2018 ‘psychotic break,’ adding that she doesn’t remember much about it. After so many medications, her situation improved and later her psychiatrist took her off all but two drugs.

‘I had to detox, essentially, from the medications I was on,’ the singer told the magazine. ‘I had to learn how to remember certain words. I would forget where I was when we were talking.’ she added.

During an episode of ‘Giving Back Generation,’ Selena Gomez opened up about having her own family.

‘I hope to be married and to be a mom,’ she said in August.

Talking about the same, Selena told Rolling Stone during the interview, ‘I grew up thinking I would be married at 25. It wrecked me that I was nowhere near that—couldn’t be farther from it,’ she continued. ‘It was so stupid, but I really thought my world was over.’