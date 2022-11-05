Unemployment rate in India surge to 7.77%

New Delhi: Unemployment rate in the country surged to 7.77% in October. It was at 6.43% in September. Data released by Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) revealed this. The rural unemployment rate rose to 8.04% in October. It was at 5.84% in September. The urban unemployment rate slipped to 7.21% in October. It was at 7.7% in September.

As per the data, 6 out of the 25 states showed an unemployment rate in double figures. These states included Haryana at 31.8%, Rajasthan 30.7%, Jammu and Kashmir at 22.4%, Jharkhand at 16.5%, Bihar at 14.5% and Tripura at 10.5%.

Madhya Pradesh recorded the lowest unemployment rate at 0.9%, followed by Chhattisgarh at 0.9%, Odisha at 1.1% and Gujarat at 1.7%.