Yuvraj Singh has announced the upcoming Amazon mini TV sports drama ‘Sixer’

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, best known for hitting six sixes in an over, has announced a new cricket web series titled ‘Sixer.’ The Amazon mini TV sports drama series will be available to all audiences in India and will be available for free on the Amazon shopping app.

The web series, created by TVF, stars popular actor Shivankit Singh Parihar in the lead role.

‘Sixer,’ directed by Chaitanya Kumbhakonum, will premiere exclusively on Amazon mini TV on November 11.

The recently released trailer introduces us to the main character, Nikunj Shukla aka ‘Nikku,’ a young cricketer from Vijay Nagar in Indore. Played by Shivankit, this character is a hardcore cricket enthusiast and wants to represent the sport in its right spirit.

On the show, Yuvraj Singh said, ‘It gives me immense pleasure to be associated with Amazon miniTV for its upcoming sports drama ‘Sixer.’ Jahan hai sixer aur cricket, wahaan hai Yuvi! The story is very endearing and memorable, and it reminded me of my early days when we used to play cricket using a tennis ball. I’m glad that Amazon mini TV is bringing such an awesome sports to audiences across India for free.’