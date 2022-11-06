A New York High-Rise Fire Causes At Least 38 Injuries, Says Reports

According to authorities, a lithium ion battery may have started a fire in an apartment building in New York City that injured at least 38 people.

Fire commissioner Laura Kavanagh was quoted by CNN as saying that two of the injured were in critical condition and five others were gravely hurt as a result of the blaze on East 52nd Street in Manhattan.

‘It was almost the 200nd fire this year started by a lithium-ion battery from a micromobility gadget,’ saidchief fire marshal Dan Flynn, who spoke to CNN. E-bikes and electric scooters are examples of these compact, lightweight electric vehicles.

He was quoted by CNN as saying,’We’ve had six fatalities this year simply from these batteries that power micromobility devices.’

Authorities, think the person who lived in the flat where the fire most likely started was working on motorcycles inside the structure.