Amit Shah promises to implement Uniform Civil Code in Himachal

If the BJP reclaims power, the uniform civil code will be implemented in Himachal Pradesh and all irregularities in the pay scale for public employees will be investigated, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday.

Speaking at election-related rallies in the hill state, Mr. Shah stated that the goal of this election is to make India ‘a strong and a great country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi,’ not to choose MLAs or the chief minister.

‘If you elect the Jai Ram Thakur government, I promise you that the common civil code will be implemented in Himachal Pradesh. No one can stop it,’ he said. Mr. Shah asked voters at his election rally in Mehatpur, Una, to choose Satpal Satti and support him in becoming a minister.

‘Kindly help make a strong and prosperous India with your vote,’ he said. ‘The BJP has put in all its efforts to accomplish this.’ In addition to being ‘Dev Bhoomi,’ Mr. Shah claimed that Himachal Pradesh was also ‘Veer Bhumi’ because the state’s brave mothers sent their sons to protect the nation’s borders. He concluded, ‘I salute this land.’

The BJP has promised new educational institutions, sops for various segments, and 33% reservation for women in government posts in its election program for the hill state.

Mr. Shah encouraged parents to push their daughters to complete at least Class 12 of their studies and promised the government will give them two-wheelers. ‘She will ride to school in the morning and also help you bring vegetables home in the evening,’ the home minister said.