As AQI crosses 500-mark, smog blankets Agra, tourists suffer

The city’s air quality is declining rapidly despite drastic measures being made to reduce air pollution, including the relocation of all polluting companies, switching public transportation to cleaner fuels, and establishing restrictions on the use of diesel generators.

On Saturday, the air quality index went beyond the 500-point limit, signifying that the air was dangerous and unfit for breathing. The city’s main tourist route between the Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort, the Fatehabad Road, had extremely poor air quality.

The medical community has demanded that the administration immediately enforce a graded response action plan to counter the pollution, even though the Agra Commissioner has instructed the civic agencies to plant trees on roadside edges and use water atomizers to reduce suspended particulate matter (SPM).

The number of patients with respiratory symptoms is sharply increasing in Agra’s hospitals and private clinics, and the SN Medical College reported an increase in respiratory patients in the OPD. It is recommended that anyone experiencing respiratory problems stay indoors.

According to senior physician Dr. SK Kalra, pregnant women and elderly people are most at risk since PM 2.5 particles are small enough to enter the bloodstream and harm a newborn children’s developing fetus.

Former Agra MLA and Taj Trapezium Zone Authority member Kesho Mehra stated that a halt on all construction in Agra, including government initiatives like the metro, was required to advance. He stated that incompetent government employees should be punished.