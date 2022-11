Asian Elite Boxing Championships: India’s Minakshi, Parveen, Ankushita Boro and Lovlina Borgohain enter semi-finals

Amman: In boxing, Indian boxers Minakshi, Preeti, Parveen, Ankushita Boro, and Lovlina Borgohain have entered semifinals at the ongoing Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan. Thus the Indian boxers have guaranteed multiple medals for the country.

Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain won by ‘3-2’ against Kazakhstan’s Valentina Khalzova in the 75 kg by split decision. 2022 World Championships bronze medallist Parveen defeated Thailand’s Panpatchara Somnuek in the 63-kilogram category by ‘5-0’.

Ankushita Boro defeated Japan’s Tsubata Arsia by ‘5-0’ in the 66 kg quarter-finals. Minakshi, in the 52 kg flyweight category defeated Philippines’ Irish Magno by ‘4-1’ ‘. Preeti, boxing in the 57 kg featherweight category, defeated Uzbekistan’s Turdibekova Sitora by ‘5-0’ . Minakshi will now face Mongolia’s Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg, Preeti will take on Japan’s Irie Sena and Parveen will face Mongolia’s Uranbileg Shinetsetseg in the semifinals on the 9th of November.

7 Indians including 2022 CWG bronze medalist Mohammed Hussamuddin in 57kg and 5-time Asian medalist Shiva Thapa will be contesting in the 63.5kg quarter-finals of the tournament today.