Avoid any situation that resembles the 1980s by taking control of it: Capt. Amarinder Singh criticises the AAP.

Capt. Amarinder Singh, the former chief minister of Punjab, issued a warning on Saturday against the state of Punjab returning to its gloomy 1980s. He claimed that the way events were playing out in the state at the time was quite concerning and reminded him of those times.

The Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was killed in Amritsar on Friday, and he also criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state for its ‘total failure’ to act after 24 hours.

He claimed that the AAP government had not demonstrated any willingness or skill to address such a worrying situation, which made him more worried. He made reference to the growing actions of anti-national elements in Punjab after the AAP won power and stated, ‘Once you let your weakness and flaws know, anti-national forces are likely to take advantage of it and that is precisely what occurring in Punjab now.’

The chief of the Shiv Sena, Sudhir Suri, was assassinated on Friday in Amritsar. The incident happened in front of a city temple. Shiv Sena leaders were demonstrating outside the shrine when Suri was shot by a member of the crowd.

After some shattered idols were discovered in the trash outside the temple grounds, Shiv Sena leaders staged a sit-in protest against the temple officials. The event happened at the Gopal Temple, which is situated on Majitha Road in Amritsar.