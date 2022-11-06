Shelling damages Ukraine’s Russian-held Nova Kakhovka dam – Russian media

The Russian-held Nova Kakhovka dam in Ukraine was damaged by shelling by Ukrainian forces, according to Russian news outlets reporting emergency personnel on Sunday.

According to the Russian state-owned news agency TASS, a rocket launched by a HIMARS missile system built in the United States collided with the dam’s lock, causing damage. According to the official, the dam collapse was a ‘effort to create the conditions for a humanitarian catastrophe.’

The publications cited no evidence to back up the allegation, which Reuters could not immediately confirm.

In recent weeks, the massive Nova Kakhovka dam, which blocks the Dnipro river upstream of Kherson, where Ukrainian forces have been making advances, has taken on critical strategic importance.

Since October, both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of planning to break the dam with explosives, flooding most of the land downstream and causing significant damage near Kherson.