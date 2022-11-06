Early Advantage For KCR’s Party In Important Telangana Election

As ballots were counted in the crucial poll for the Munugode assembly constituency this morning, Telangana’s ruling TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) was marginally ahead of the BJP.

A victory in this election would be significant for Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao because it is the first one since he established the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and declared his intentions to run for prime minister post in 2024.

The departure of Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, who moved to the BJP earlier this year, necessitated the byelection. Raj Gopal Reddy of the BJP, Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy of the TRS, and Palvai Sravanthi of the Congress are the primary contenders.

Due to charges that candidates showered voters with gifts and money, the byelection became one of the most expensive one in recent memory.

After recent triumphs in the Dubbak and Huzurabad assembly byelections as well as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election, the BJP hopes for a victory in Munugode to solidify itself as the primary challenger to the TRS ahead of next year’s Telangana election.

After suffering a run of setbacks in Telangana, notably in the state elections in 2014 and 2018, losing Munogode will be a devastating blow for the Congress.