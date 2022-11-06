Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude jolts Uttarakhand’s Tehri

Uttarkashi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on Richter scale was recorded in Uttarkhand’s Tehri on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

‘Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 06-11-2022, 08:33:03 IST, Lat: 30.67 & Long: 78.60, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 17km ESE of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand’, NCS tweeted.

Earlier on November 2, the earthquake jolts were felt with an intensity of 10 km depth and 23.28 latitudes with 80.35 longitude in Madhya Pradesh’s Pachmarhi. It was recorded at 3.9 on the Richter Scale. The movement of tectonic plates was felt near Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang on the same day (November 2) which was recorded at 3.7 on the Richter scale.