Foreign Portfolio Investors invest Rs 15,280 crore in Indian markets

Mumbai: Data released by the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) revealed that Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) invested Rs 15,280 crore in the Indian equity markets in just four days of November. FPIs were net sellers in other instruments from 1 to 4 November. FPIs outflow stood at Rs 2,410 crore in the debt market, Rs 4 crore in debt-VRR, and Rs17 crore in hybrid instruments so far in November. As per NSE data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) inflow stood at Rs 6,160.11 crore from November 1-4 in the equity market.

FPIs were net sellers in October in the Indian markets. But FPIs slowed down the pace of equity selling in India in October. FPIs pulled out Rs 1,586 crore from Indian capital markets in last month. It was the lowest monthly outflow in the current year so far. They also invested around Rs 6000 crore in October.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki launches Baleno CNG and XL6 CNG in India: Price and features

Meanwhile, domestic investors (DIIs) turned net sellers in this month. They have been net sellers for 7 consecutive days from October 27 to November 4th.