Gola Gokarannath’s by-election results: BJP wins by over 34,000 votes over SP

Uttar Pradesh; According to a top official, BJP candidate Aman Giri won the Gola Gokarannath assembly byelection on Sunday by more over 34,000 votes, beating Samajwadi Party candidate and closest challenger.

The official stated that the final votes were being calculated. After winning the election, Giri pledged to fulfil his father Arvind Giri’s desire and see to the constituency’s growth.

He also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his pledge to transform Gola into ‘Chhota Kashi’. According to them, Giri received 1,14,444 votes up till the 29th round of tallying, while Vinay Tiwari of the Samajwadi Party received 81,682.