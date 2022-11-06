Honor launches Play 30M: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Honor launched Honor Play 30M in China. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Honor Play 30M is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,800). The device is offered in 3 colours- Aurora Blue, Magic Night Black, and Titanium Empty Silver.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480G Plus SoC. It sports a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with a dewdrop notch. The handset is equipped with a dual rear camera setup- a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone features a 5-megapixel front camera.It packs a 5,000mAh battery along with support for 10W charging.