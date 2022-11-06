Hylo Open Badminton: India’s Kidambi Srikanth, Treesa-Gayatri bow out at semi-finals

Saarbrücken: In badminton, India’s Kidambi Srikanth and women’s doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand crashed out at the semi-finals of Hylo Open in Germany. World number 11 player and silver medalist in the world championships, Kidmabi Srikanth lost to world No. 6 Anthony Ginting of Indonesia by ‘21-18, 21-15’ in the semi-finals. Anthony Ginting had earlier this year defeated Srikanth in the All England Open pre-quarterfinals.

Also Read: Its a baby girl! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcome their first kid

Thailand’s Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard defeated Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in the women’s doubles semifinals 21-17, 14-21, 21-18 in 33 minutes.In men’s doubles, the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost to England’s Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in straight games, ‘17-21, 14-21’.