ICC T20 WC: Pakistan march into semi finals with five-wicket win against Bangladesh

Adelaide: Pakistan held nerves to clinch a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in their final Super 12, Group 2 clash of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at Adelaide, thus marching into the semifinal from their group.

Pakistan is currently at the top of the Group 2 table with six points and three wins in five matches and India is at the second with six points and three wins in four matches. India will be playing Zimbabwe at Melbourne on Sunday. Both of these teams have qualified for semifinal.

In their high-stake last Super 12 match, Pakistan rode on Shaheen Afridi’s 4/22, his career-best T20I figures, to first restrict Bangladesh to 127 for eight and then chased down the target in 11 balls to spare. Opting to bat, Bangladesh opener Najmul Hossain Shanto made 54, while Afif Hossain remained unbeaten on 24.

Later, Pakistan chased down the target with consummate ease, reaching 128 for five in 18.1 overs. Mohammad Rizwan made a run-a-ball 32, while Mohammad Haris scored an 18-ball 31. Nasum Ahmed (1/14) was the best bowler for Bangladesh.

Brief Score: Bangladesh: 127/8 (Najmul Hossain Shanto 54, Afif Hossain 24*; Shaheen Afridi 4-22) vs Pakistan: 128/5 in 18.1 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 32, Mohammad Haris 31, Nasum Ahmed 1/14).