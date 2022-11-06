In Tanzania, passenger airliner crashes into Lake Victoria.

According to the official television, a passenger plane fell into Lake Victoria in Tanzania on Sunday while attempting to land in bad weather at an airfield in the lakeside city of Bukoba.

So far, fifteen people have been rescued, but it is unknown how many passengers were on board the Precision Air flight or whether there were any casualties, according to Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC).

The plane, which had taken off from the commercial centre of Dar es Salaam, ‘fell in Lake Victoria this morning due to storms and heavy rains,’ according to TBC.

Social media photographs and video footage showed the jet almost completely submerged, with only its green and brown-colored tail visible above the water line of Lake Victoria, Africa’s largest lake.

TBC said that rescue boats had been launched and that emergency personnel were continuing to rescue more people trapped in the jet.

Precision Air, Tanzania’s largest privately owned airline, identified the jet as PW 494 and stated that it was ‘engaged in an accident as it approached Bukoba Airport.’