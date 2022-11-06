Iran claims to have sent drones to Russia before Ukraine War.

On Saturday, Iran for the first time acknowledged providing drones to Moscow. However, Iran claimed the drones were sent prior to the conflict in Ukraine, where Russia has been using them to attack power plants and other civilian infrastructure.

A ‘limited number’ of drones were reportedly supplied a few months prior to Russia’s incursion on February 24th, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Kyiv’s military were shooting down at least ten unmanned aerial vehicles every day and accused Tehran of lying.

Amirabdollahian denied Tehran was still supplying drones to Moscow in Iran’s most thorough statement to date.

He was cited as adding, ‘this fuss made by some Western countries that Iran has sent missiles and drones to Russia to support the battle in Ukraine – the missile portion is entirely incorrect.’

The drone part is accurate, and we sent Russia a few drones months before to the Ukraine War, the man claimed.